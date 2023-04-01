 Back To Top
Entertainment

‘The Glory’ stars Lim Ji-yeon, Lee Do-hyun dating

By Lee Si-jin
Published : Apr 1, 2023 - 14:07       Updated : Apr 1, 2023 - 14:17
Actor Lim Ji-yeon stars as the main villain in revenge drama
Actor Lim Ji-yeon stars as the main villain in revenge drama "The Glory" (Netflix)
Lim Ji-yeon (left) and Lee Do-hyun speak about a scene in
Lim Ji-yeon (left) and Lee Do-hyun speak about a scene in "The Glory" (Netflix)

It has been revealed that actor Lim Ji-yeon and her on-screen enemy in the hit drama series “The Glory,” Lee Do-hyun, have been a couple, their agencies confirmed Saturday.

“The two have become intimate as co-stars and developed such intimacy into a romantic one as a couple. We understand that their relationship has just started and the two are in the beginning stages of getting to know each other. The two have been taking things slowly so please congratulate them,” Lim’s agency Artist Company official told The Korea Herald.

Lim and Lee starred in Netflix’s latest hit, blood-soaked revenge drama “The Glory.”

While Lim, 32, played the main villain and a vicious bully Park Yeon-jin, the 27-year-old Lee starred the series as the right hand man of school bullying Moon Dong-eun (played by Song Hye-kyo) to revenge against Yeon-jin.

A screenshot shows Lim Ji-yeon and Lee Do-hyun in
A screenshot shows Lim Ji-yeon and Lee Do-hyun in "The Glory" (Netflix)

“The Glory” star Lim is scheduled to make her small screen comeback with cable channel ENA’s “House with Yard” (translated) in June.



By Lee Si-jin (sj_lee@heraldcorp.com)
