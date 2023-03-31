24th Jeonju International Film Festival aims to achieve both authenticity, mass appeal

The 24th Jeonju International Film Festival aims grab the public’s attention by representing both the authenticity and mass appeal of South Korea’s indie film scene, according to the organizing committee.

This year’s JIFF will be held from April 27th to May 6 in Jeonju, showcasing 247 films from 42 countries.

A total of 11 Korean films, 25 Korean indie films and 10 international films have been invited to the festival.

“JIFF has become one of the most representative cultural events in Asia. (The 24th JIFF) will give us a great opportunity to promote the abundant cultural heritage of Jeonju as well as the dynamic mood of the festival that hopes for the development of the global film industry,” said Woo Beom-ki, head of the JIFF executive committee and Jeonju mayor, during a press conference held at CGV Yongsan in Seoul, Thursday.

Under the slogan of “Beyond the Frame,” JIFF will continue to take on new challenges, he added, saying that the slogan emphasizes the film festival's mandate of breaking away from traditional film formats and screening methods.

Unlike in previous years, this year’s JIFF will take place in different spaces across the city, while previous events had only been held near Jeonju Film Street in the downtown area.

Large-scale screenings, as well as opening and closing ceremonies, will be held at the Sori Arts Center of North Jeolla Province and the Jeonbuk National University Cultural Center.

Actor and co-chair of the JIFF executive committee Jung Jun-ho said the festival has newly established a committee to support young and rookie indie filmmakers so that they can work in a better environment with increased funding.

The 10-day event will open with “Tori and Lokita” by Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardennes, which screened at Cannes last year and won the festival’s special 75th anniversary prize. The Belgian filmmaking duo will attend the Korean premiere of their feature.

JIFF will close with the world premiere of Kim Hee-Jung’s “Where Would You Like to Go?,” a co-production between Korea and Poland about a woman who travels to Warsaw after the accidental death of her husband. The film is based on a short story of the same name by novelist Kim Ae-ran and stars Park Ha-seon as the protagonist.

This year’s selection includes 66 indie film world premieres, including “Absence” by China’s Lang Wu and “There is a Stone” by Japan’s Tatsunari Ota. Both played at the Berlinale in February.

The awards ceremony will be held on May 3.