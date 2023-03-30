‘Decoy’ to return with part 2 in April

The first half of the series came to an end in early February as the two lead characters -- detective Do-han (played by Jang Keun-suk) and reporter-turned-victim Na-yeon (played by Lee Elijah) -- join hands to reveal the truth behind the mysterious murder cases.

“Decoy” focuses on the story of a man behind South Korea’s biggest financial fraud case, who dies while in hiding from the police. The story develops as the deceased criminal is named as a suspect in a new murder case, eight years after his death.

Local video streaming service Coupang Play’s crime thriller “Decoy” is scheduled to release part 2 of the 12-episode series in April.

As the crime series became the first project featuring Jang Keun-sukn five years after his discharge from the military in May 2020, “Decoy” was one of the most highly anticipated drama series among his fans around the globe.

Recording a 9.4 viewership rating on the US-based global streaming platform Rakuten Viki, “Decoy” Part 1 performed well in the US, Canada and many European and Oceanic countries. The series was available in Southeast Asian countries, including Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand and more, via Amazon Prime Video.

"The second part of ‘Decoy' is set to be serviced in a total of 186 countries via Coupang Play, Rakuten Viki and Amazon Prime Video. We are set to confirm an additional streaming platform to release our series in Japan,” said Coupang Play in a press release.

The remaining six episodes of “Decoy” will return on April 7.