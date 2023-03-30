 Back To Top
World

[Graphic News] French bulldog is favorite dog breed in US

By Nam Kyung-don
Published : Mar 31, 2023 - 08:00       Updated : Mar 31, 2023 - 08:00

The American Kennel Club said registration data from 2022 revealed French bulldogs are now the most popular variety of purebred dogs in the US, ending the Labrador retriever’s 31-year reign.

The AKC said Labrador retrievers have topped its yearly list of the most popular dog breeds in the United States for 31 consecutive years, but French bulldogs clinched the top spot for the first time.

French bulldogs were the second most popular breed in 2021, and Labrador retrievers were booted down to the No. 2 spot for 2022.

Golden retrievers, German shepherds, poodles, bulldogs, Rottweilers, beagles, dachshunds and German shorthaired pointers are the other breeds to make the Top 10 list. (UPI)



By Nam Kyung-don (don@heraldcorp.com)
