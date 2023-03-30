[Photo News] HiteJinro introduces new lager

Models pose with HiteJinro's all-new beer brand, Kelly, which will hit convenience store shelves and restaurants across the country starting Tuesday. Following in the footsteps of hit beer brands such as Terra, Hite Lite and FiLite, Kelly is HiteJinro's sixth beer brand to be released after its launch of Terra four years ago. According to HiteJinro, the product uses 100 percent premium Danish malt and is fermented twice in a bid to maximize the natural taste of its premium ingredients and minimize artificial flavors.