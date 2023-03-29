 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

Two Kazakh nationals arrested for illegal entry

By Choi Jeong-yoon
Published : Mar 29, 2023 - 16:49       Updated : Mar 29, 2023 - 16:49
A 21-year-old Kazakh national enters Incheon District Court on Wednesday for questioning on charges of escaping from Incheon Airport after being denied entry into the country.
A 21-year-old Kazakh national enters Incheon District Court on Wednesday for questioning on charges of escaping from Incheon Airport after being denied entry into the country.

The illegal entry of two male Kazakh nationals came to an end on Wednesday, as one suspect who absconded from Incheon Airport turned himself in earlier this morning. This comes three days after the police apprehended another fugitive, a man in his 20s, in Daejeon on Sunday.

The two, aged 21 and 18, had broken a terminal window and climbed over a fence near a runway of the airport at around 4:20 a.m Sunday while waiting for a repatriation flight. They had been denied entry into Korea, as the purpose of their visit was confirmed as unclear by immigration officers.

The 18-year-old surrendered to the police at 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday. He had fled nearly 200 kilometers away from the airport to Daejeon, but came back to Incheon after seeing his accomplice get arrested, the police said.

Immigration authorities had put out wanted posters among Kazakh communities to encourage the fugitives to turn themselves in. The police also contacted the teenager's parents to persuade him to hand himself in voluntarily.

The teenager reportedly said that he attempted illegal entry to earn money in South Korea in order to take care of his family back in Kazakhstan.

The police will request an arrest warrant after conducting additional interrogations.

Meanwhile, the 21-year-old man who was arrested on Sunday appeared at Incheon District Court for questioning on Wednesday afternoon.

He did not respond to questions from the media about why he escaped.

The results of the warrant review are expected to come out later in the day.

The police also embarked on an investigation into whether there were any brokers or other individuals who assisted the two enter the country illegally.



By Choi Jeong-yoon (jychoi@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
catch table
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114