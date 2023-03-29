 Back To Top
Entertainment

NewJeans collabs with Apple at special pop-up sessions at Apple Gangnam store

By Hong Yoo
Published : Mar 29, 2023 - 16:36       Updated : Mar 29, 2023 - 16:36
NewJeans at Apple Gangnam store on Wednesday to introduce their collaboration with Apple (Apple)
NewJeans at Apple Gangnam store on Wednesday to introduce their collaboration with Apple (Apple)

K-pop girl group NewJeans has linked up with Apple to hold a special pop-up session for the Apple Gangnam store's grand opening on Friday.

The 15-minute free session involved experiencing Apple’s spatial audio technology with NewJeans’ latest titular track “OMG.”

“This was part of our effort to communicate with our fans. When you listen to our songs with Apple’s spatial audio, you will feel as if we are singing standing next to you. We wanted to give back some of the love that our fans have given us through such collaboration,” said Minji of NewJeans during a launch event for the store Wednesday.

The NewJeans pop-up session kicks off Friday and will be held every Friday and Saturday from 5-7 p.m.

“We chose our track ‘OMG’ for the session because it has a drum sound that can augment the experience of spatial audio and it is also the track that best conveys the different characteristics of each of our members’ voices,” explained Hanni.

NewJeans has some history with Apple, as Hanni appeared as Siri in the “OMG” music video.

The quintet hopes to have more chances to meet with their fans, known by the nickname Bunnies.

“We really want to meet with Bunnies. We are currently communicating with them through diverse contents but we want to see them face-to-face. We are working hard to make that happen,” said Hanni when asked whether they have a concert planned ahead.

Meanwhile, NewJeans is scheduled to perform at one of the biggest American music festivals Lollapalooza this August followed by Japan’s biggest annual music festival Summer Sonic on the same month.

“I never thought that we would be loved this much in such a short time. We are really grateful for all the love from around the world. We are excited to meet with our local Bunnies in New York and Tokyo this summer,” said Danielle.

“We hope to continue to grow as better artists and tell our story genuinely just as we have done so far, through music,” said Minji.



By Hong Yoo (yoohong@heraldcorp.com)
