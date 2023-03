Passersby walk past Apple's fifth retail store in Seoul on Wednesday. The Apple Gangnam, located near the Shinnonhyeon Subway Station in southern Seoul, will start operation at 5 p.m. Friday. Some 140 staff will be stationed to offer services not only in Korean, but also in Chinese, Japanese, Thai, French, German and English, the company said.

By Korea Herald ( khnews@heraldcorp.com