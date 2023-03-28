Netflix film starring Yoo Ah-in put on hold

Yoo Ah-in speaks to the press after attending a police questioning at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency's Mapo-gu office on Monday. (Yonhap)

Netflix will put on hold the release of an original film featuring Yoo Ah-in, after the 36-year-old actor was questioned by police over allegations that he habitually used illicit drugs.

Netflix was slated to release director Kim Hyoung-joo’s “The Match,” which stars Lee Byung-hun and Yoo Ah-in, in the first half of this year. All decisions regarding the film, including the release date, will be “temporarily put off,” a Netflix official was quoted as saying to local media Monday.

Yoo appears as Go player Lee Chang-ho, an indispensable character whose part cannot be omitted through post-production editing.

Netflix's announcement comes after Yoo, who was born Uhm Hong-sik, appeared at the Mapo-gu office of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency on Monday for police questioning. Police found that he was administered propofol 73 times between Jan. 4 and Dec. 23, 2021.