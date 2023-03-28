 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

Bangladesh touts socio-economic progress on Independence Day

By Sanjay Kumar
Published : Mar 28, 2023 - 15:28       Updated : Mar 28, 2023 - 15:41
Bangladesh Ambassador to Korea Delwar Hossain delivers remarks at the Bangladesh Independence Day celebrations at Lotte Hotel in Jung-gu, Seoul, on Monday. (Embassy of Bangladesh in Seoul)
Bangladesh Ambassador to Korea Delwar Hossain delivers remarks at the Bangladesh Independence Day celebrations at Lotte Hotel in Jung-gu, Seoul, on Monday. (Embassy of Bangladesh in Seoul)

Bangladesh Ambassador to Korea Delwar Hossain said the country has progressed economically and socially as its Seoul embassy celebrated its 52nd Independence Day on Monday.

Bangladesh celebrates this day every year on March 26 to commemorate its declaration of independence from Pakistan in 1971, ending a liberation war which lasted for nine months.

The ambassador recalled the sacrifices of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the valiant freedom fighters who strived for his country’s independence. They pursued the long-cherished dream of "Sonar Bangla," meaning an independent and prosperous country free from discrimination, subjugation and injustice.

Attendees pose for a group picture on Bangladesh Independence Day at the Lotte Hotel in Jung-gu Seoul on Monday. (Embassy of Bangladesh in Seoul)
Attendees pose for a group picture on Bangladesh Independence Day at the Lotte Hotel in Jung-gu Seoul on Monday. (Embassy of Bangladesh in Seoul)

"In the last five decades, Bangladesh has achieved significant progress in materializing those dreams," said Hossain.

He applauded the people of Bangladesh for transforming a highly impoverished country into one of the fastest-growing economies in the world.

According to Hossain, once a predominantly agrarian society, Bangladesh has gradually emerged as a vibrant country led by development in industry and the service sector.

Persistent, robust economic growth and remarkable progress have led to significant improvements in people’s overall living standards, he added.

Bangladesh Ambassador to Korea Delwar Hossain welcomes guests ahead of Bangladesh Independence Day celebrations at Lotte Hotel in Jung-gu, Seoul, on Monday. (Embassy of Bangladesh in Seoul)
Bangladesh Ambassador to Korea Delwar Hossain welcomes guests ahead of Bangladesh Independence Day celebrations at Lotte Hotel in Jung-gu, Seoul, on Monday. (Embassy of Bangladesh in Seoul)

The embassy hosted a reception at the Lotte Hotel Seoul to commemorate the event with other diplomats, senior government officials, businessmen, members of civil society and the Bangladeshi community in Korea.

Documentaries on tourism, cultural heritage and the economic potential of Bangladesh were also screened on the sidelines of the event.



By Sanjay Kumar (sanjaykumar@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114