Bangladesh touts socio-economic progress on Independence Day

Bangladesh Ambassador to Korea Delwar Hossain said the country has progressed economically and socially as its Seoul embassy celebrated its 52nd Independence Day on Monday.
Bangladesh celebrates this day every year on March 26 to commemorate its declaration of independence from Pakistan in 1971, ending a liberation war which lasted for nine months.
The ambassador recalled the sacrifices of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the valiant freedom fighters who strived for his country’s independence. They pursued the long-cherished dream of "Sonar Bangla," meaning an independent and prosperous country free from discrimination, subjugation and injustice.
"In the last five decades, Bangladesh has achieved significant progress in materializing those dreams," said Hossain.
He applauded the people of Bangladesh for transforming a highly impoverished country into one of the fastest-growing economies in the world.
According to Hossain, once a predominantly agrarian society, Bangladesh has gradually emerged as a vibrant country led by development in industry and the service sector.
Persistent, robust economic growth and remarkable progress have led to significant improvements in people’s overall living standards, he added.
The embassy hosted a reception at the Lotte Hotel Seoul to commemorate the event with other diplomats, senior government officials, businessmen, members of civil society and the Bangladeshi community in Korea.
Documentaries on tourism, cultural heritage and the economic potential of Bangladesh were also screened on the sidelines of the event.