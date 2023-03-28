Bangladesh touts socio-economic progress on Independence Day

Bangladesh Ambassador to Korea Delwar Hossain delivers remarks at the Bangladesh Independence Day celebrations at Lotte Hotel in Jung-gu, Seoul, on Monday. (Embassy of Bangladesh in Seoul)

Bangladesh Ambassador to Korea Delwar Hossain said the country has progressed economically and socially as its Seoul embassy celebrated its 52nd Independence Day on Monday.

Bangladesh celebrates this day every year on March 26 to commemorate its declaration of independence from Pakistan in 1971, ending a liberation war which lasted for nine months.

The ambassador recalled the sacrifices of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the valiant freedom fighters who strived for his country’s independence. They pursued the long-cherished dream of "Sonar Bangla," meaning an independent and prosperous country free from discrimination, subjugation and injustice.