[Herald Interview] 'Actors are drawn to exciting stories'

While many drama fans felt “Oldboy” star Choi Min-sik’s return to the small screen with “Big Bet” represented the big-name movie star’s acceptance of video streaming services, the 60-year-old actor revealed that he simply felt the need to tell a fascinating story to the world.

“I said in a press conference that I decided to star in ‘Big Bet’ because I really missed TV dramas, but what I actually meant was (I missed) the long, epic stories of an interesting character. I was drawn to the life-long journey of my character in ‘Big Bet’ just like any other actor,” said Choi in a recent interview with reporters in Jongno-gu, central Seoul.

Disney+’s “Big Bet,” titled “Casino” in Korean, centers on Cha Moo-sik (played by Choi), who becomes a gambling king in the Philippines. When he becomes caught up in a murder case, the casino mogul makes a “big bet” to escape his misfortune.

Choi shared that shooting the 16-part series overseas amid the COVID-19 pandemic was certainly a big task, but he felt that delivering Moo-sik’s story was the biggest challenge.

“Drama series are not limited to one- to two-hour playing time. I was not able to let my guard down for a single episode. I tried to successfully deliver the heart-racing stories to the viewers from start to finish,” the actor told The Korea Herald.

Choi added that his latest series does not purport to send a message on social issues, but that it is more than just another crime noir series.

“The actors and the staff wished to show how a person’s life develops as he meets different types of people across the globe. ‘Big Bet’ is not about a hero or a villain. It’s just about an ordinary man, Cha Moo-sik,” Choi said in an excited tone.

“I think that may be the reason why 'Big Bet' did not follow the cliches and characteristics of most noir films and dramas," he said.