Entertainment

BTS' Jimin tops Spotify, enters Hot 100 with solo album

By Choi Ji-won
Published : Mar 28, 2023 - 13:54       Updated : Mar 28, 2023 - 13:54
An image of BTS member Jimin's first solo album
An image of BTS member Jimin's first solo album "Face." (Big Hit Music)

K-pop sensation BTS' member Jimin has made a good start on the global music charts with his first solo album "Face."

BTS' agency Big Hit Music on Tuesday announced the album's title track "Like Crazy" topped the world's biggest music streaming platform Spotify's daily top song global chart on Sunday.

Following the album's release on Friday, the titular track had entered the Spotify chart at No. 2 with 6,634,838 streams on its first day. Three days later, it notched up a step to top the chart.

Jimin also made it into Billboard's main singles chart with the album this week.

According to Billboard's announcement made on its social media on Tuesday, "Set Me Free Pt. 2," a pre-released song off the album, landed at No. 30 on Hot 100 main singles chart dated April 1.

The song was unveiled on March 17 ahead of the album's official launch.

This is the first time that Jimin has made it into Hot 100 with a song under his own name. He previously made into the chart with "Vibe," his collaborative single with Big Bang's Taeyang, which had peaked at No. 76.

Meanwhile, this marks the 14th solo song by a BTS members to enter the Hot 100 hart.

Jimin's album continues to sweep the Japanese charts as well.

"Face," which had previously debuted atop Oricon's daily album ranking on its first day, also topped the weekly album ranking with 225,000 units sold in just three days.

"This is the first time that a solo artist has nabbed the No. 1 spot on the weekly album ranking this year. Also, 225,000 is a highest first week record set by a solo artist's project this year," Oricon was quoted saying in Big Hit Music's statement released on Tuesday.

Boosted by the album's release, "Set Me Free Pt.2" also shot to the top of weekly digital single chart on Monday.

Jimin, the fourth BTS member to embark on a solo career, has already grabbed the million-seller artist title upon his solo debut. His album "Face" racked up 1.02 million in sales on Friday, becoming the first album from a solo artist to sell over a million copies on its first day.



By Choi Ji-won (jwc@heraldcorp.com)
