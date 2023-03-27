 Back To Top
National

[Photo News] Iftar dinner in Seoul

By Sanjay Kumar
Published : Mar 28, 2023 - 14:37       Updated : Mar 28, 2023 - 14:50
Minister of Foreign Affairs Park Jin delivers remarks ahead of an Iftar dinner commemorating the Islamic holy month of Ramadan at the Four Seasons Hotel in Jung-gu, Seoul, Friday. (Ministry of Foreign Affairs)
Minister of Foreign Affairs Park Jin delivers remarks ahead of an Iftar dinner commemorating the Islamic holy month of Ramadan at the Four Seasons Hotel in Jung-gu, Seoul, Friday. (Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin holds an Iftar dinner commemorating the Islamic holy month of Ramadan at the Four Seasons Hotel in Jung-gu, Seoul, on Friday. Iftar is a meal taken by Muslims at sunset to break the daily fast during Ramadan.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Park Jin speaks at an Iftar dinner commemorating the Islamic holy month of Ramadan at the Four Seasons Hotel in Jung-gu, Seoul, Friday. (Ministry of Foreign Affairs)
Minister of Foreign Affairs Park Jin speaks at an Iftar dinner commemorating the Islamic holy month of Ramadan at the Four Seasons Hotel in Jung-gu, Seoul, Friday. (Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

The event invited some 170 guests, including members of the diplomatic corps from the Organization of Islamic Cooperation. The Foreign Ministry has held Iftar dinners since 2004 to enhance mutual understanding between different cultures. (Sanjay Kumar/The Korea Herald)

South Korean Minister of Foreign Affairs Park Jin exchanged greetings with Uzbek Embassy Charge d'Affaires a.i Zokir Saidov at an Iftar dinner commemorating the Islamic holy month of Ramadan at the Four Seasons Hotel in Jung-gu, Seoul, Friday. (Sanjay Kumar/The Korea Herald)
South Korean Minister of Foreign Affairs Park Jin exchanged greetings with Uzbek Embassy Charge d'Affaires a.i Zokir Saidov at an Iftar dinner commemorating the Islamic holy month of Ramadan at the Four Seasons Hotel in Jung-gu, Seoul, Friday. (Sanjay Kumar/The Korea Herald)
Minister of Foreign Affairs Park Jin shakes hands with Bangladesh Ambassador to Korea Delwar Hossain at an Iftar dinner commemorating the Islamic holy month of Ramadan at the Four Seasons Hotel in Jung-gu, Seoul, Friday. (Sanjay Kumar/The Korea Herald)
Minister of Foreign Affairs Park Jin shakes hands with Bangladesh Ambassador to Korea Delwar Hossain at an Iftar dinner commemorating the Islamic holy month of Ramadan at the Four Seasons Hotel in Jung-gu, Seoul, Friday. (Sanjay Kumar/The Korea Herald)
Minister of Foreign Affairs Park Jin shakes hands with Malaysian Ambassador to Korea Lim Juay Jin at an Iftar dinner commemorating the Islamic holy month of Ramadan at the Four Seasons Hotel in Jung-gu, Seoul, Friday. (Sanjay Kumar/The Korea Herald)
Minister of Foreign Affairs Park Jin shakes hands with Malaysian Ambassador to Korea Lim Juay Jin at an Iftar dinner commemorating the Islamic holy month of Ramadan at the Four Seasons Hotel in Jung-gu, Seoul, Friday. (Sanjay Kumar/The Korea Herald)


By Sanjay Kumar (sanjaykumar@heraldcorp.com)
