Dojaejung, new unit from NCT to debut in April

K-pop sensation NCT is launching a new unit with three of its members Doyoung, Jaehyun and Jungwoo.

The trio will make their debut as Dojaejung with their first mini album “Perfume" on April 17, according to SM Entertainment on Monday.

The mini album carries a total of six tracks led by the titular track “Perfume,” and five side tracks of diverse genres.

Members of Dojaejung are renowned for their outstanding vocal and performance talents as well as for their good looks.

They plan to show a completely different side of themselves as artists with different styles of music and performance, according to SM Entertainment.

The unit had its first performance during NCT 127’s world tour gig held in Seoul last October and have since received requests from fans to officially make their debut as a unit.

NCT Dojaejung began promoting its upcoming album by releasing a schedule poster.