[Herald Interview] Rebellions aims to be 'next Samsung' in AI chips

Park Sung-hyun, co-founder and CEO of South Korean chip designer Rebellions, compared the latest buzz over artificial intelligence-powered chatbot ChatGPT to that of the first iPhone decades ago.

“This is a kind of industrial revolution. There may be no drastic change immediately, but we don’t know how far AI will go in replacing humans in the future,” Park told The Korea Herald in a recent interview, adding that it was the iPhone 3 that started bringing drastic changes across industries.

The fever for generative AI started early this year, with US tech giant Microsoft making massive investments into OpenAI, the developer of humanlike chatbot ChatGPT. But Park and his team had long prepared for the “tipping point” as they focused on developing more energy-efficient chips solely dedicated to AI services.

And investors reacted to the vision positively. The 3-year-old startup has raised a cumulative 112 billion won ($86 million) from a slew of global investors, including Singapore-based Temasek' Pavilion Capital and local telecommunications giant KT Corp., even before its first chip made its debut.

“Even before the emergence of ChatGPT, we predicted that AI services and their operators will face cost burdens in line with the market expansion,” the CEO said.

Rebellions was founded in September 2020 by a group of chip experts who worked at global tech companies like Samsung Electronics, SK hynix, Intel and IBM. Park earned his master’s and doctorate degrees at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology after earning his bachelor’s degree in electronic engineering at the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology. Prior to setting up his own business, he built his career at Intel Labs, Samsung Research America, SpaceX and Morgan Stanley.

“We were a niche player in Korea. Most local startups focused on services rather than technologies,” the CEO said, recalling the early days of his business. “It was hard to find a deep-tech hardware-driven startup because it required tens of billions won to run it.”