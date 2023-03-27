‘My ID is Gangnam Beauty!’ webtoon to be made into Thai TV drama

Naver Webtoon, South Korean tech giant Naver’s digital comics platform, confirmed that its popular webtoon series “My ID is Gangnam Beauty!” is being adapted into a TV drama in Thailand.

Thai production company GMMTV has cast sought-after Thai actors, including Baifern Pimchanok, Win Metawin, Fah Yongwaree and Great Sapol, Naver Webtoon said.

The 14-part “Beauty Newbie” will center around the story of a female college freshman who is ready for a fresh start after going through plastic surgery.

While the webtoon “My ID is Gangnam Beauty!” was adapted into a Korean drama series of the same title in 2018, “Beauty Newbie” will not be a remake of the Korean drama series, according to Naver Webtoon.

“My ID is Gangnam Beauty!” was submitted to The Greatest Webtoon Contest 2015, a competition organized by Naver Webtoon.

Though the project was not among the 20 winners that were given an opportunity to be featured on the Naver Webtoon platform, serialization of “My ID is Gangnam Beauty!” began in 2016.

With realistic situations and charming characters, the webtoon series has recorded over 14 billion views worldwide. It became available in Japanese, Chinese, Thai and Indonesian in 2016, along with English and Spanish in 2021. The Thai version was made available six months after the project premiered in April 2016.