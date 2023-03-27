 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Entertainment

‘My ID is Gangnam Beauty!’ webtoon to be made into Thai TV drama

By Lee Si-jin
Published : Mar 27, 2023 - 15:56       Updated : Mar 27, 2023 - 16:01
Poster image of
Poster image of "Beauty Newbie" (Naver Webtoon)

Naver Webtoon, South Korean tech giant Naver’s digital comics platform, confirmed that its popular webtoon series “My ID is Gangnam Beauty!” is being adapted into a TV drama in Thailand.

Thai production company GMMTV has cast sought-after Thai actors, including Baifern Pimchanok, Win Metawin, Fah Yongwaree and Great Sapol, Naver Webtoon said.

The 14-part “Beauty Newbie” will center around the story of a female college freshman who is ready for a fresh start after going through plastic surgery.

While the webtoon “My ID is Gangnam Beauty!” was adapted into a Korean drama series of the same title in 2018, “Beauty Newbie” will not be a remake of the Korean drama series, according to Naver Webtoon.

“My ID is Gangnam Beauty!” was submitted to The Greatest Webtoon Contest 2015, a competition organized by Naver Webtoon.

Though the project was not among the 20 winners that were given an opportunity to be featured on the Naver Webtoon platform, serialization of “My ID is Gangnam Beauty!” began in 2016.

With realistic situations and charming characters, the webtoon series has recorded over 14 billion views worldwide. It became available in Japanese, Chinese, Thai and Indonesian in 2016, along with English and Spanish in 2021. The Thai version was made available six months after the project premiered in April 2016.

Cover image for
Cover image for "My ID is Gangnam Beauty!" on Naver Webtoon Thailand (Naver Webtoon)

“Though ‘My ID is Gangnam Beauty!’ was adapted for the small screen as a JTBC drama in 2018, I realized the global popularity of webtoons after hearing that a Thai drama is being made based on my webtoon. I am looking forward to seeing how it will come out,” the webtoon's author Kimaenggi stated via Naver Webtoon on Monday.

“Beauty Newbie” is scheduled to be released in the first half of 2024.



By Lee Si-jin (sj_lee@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114