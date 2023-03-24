[Herald Interview] ‘National Office of Investigation’ pays tribute to unsung heroes

Director Bae Jung-hun, who made a name for himself with the hit SBS investigative documentary series “Unanswered Questions,” said he's glad South Korean police are getting the praise they deserve with the rising public attention to his latest project “National Office of Investigation."

“The detectives, who starred in the show, said they felt awkward with the online compliments and praises. Here, in many cases, police officers are not applauded for their actions,” said Bae in a recent interview with reporters in Yeouido, Seoul, on Wednesday.

“I, especially, had argued with many of them while shooting ‘Unanswered Questions,’ questioning why certain cases were left unsolved and pointing out their shortcomings in past investigations. Some police officers whom I have known for a long time asked me why I was making such a documentary only now,” the director added.

The 13-part documentary “National Office of Investigation,” which began airing on March 3, presents how the national police solve murder and drug crimes by trailing their every move.

The series ranked third on Wavve’s real-time chart upon its premiere and contributed the most to the increase in the number of paid subscribers to the platform, according to Wavve. It quickly became its most-watched documentary series in early March.