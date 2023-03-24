 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Entertainment

Noonoo TV deletes pirated Korean TV dramas, films

By Lee Si-jin
Published : Mar 24, 2023 - 14:05       Updated : Mar 24, 2023 - 14:05
(123rf)
(123rf)

Noonoo TV, a Korea-based illegal streaming site, has deleted hundreds of pirated Korean TV dramas and movies from their website.

Ranging from star-studded 2022 film “Emergency Declaration” to smash hit drama series “Yumi’s Cells” (2021) and “Work Later, Drink Now,” (2021), a total of 169 TV dramas and movies were taken off Noonoo TV, as of Thursday.

Pirated from local streaming platforms such as Wavve, Coupang Play, Watcha, Tving and Seezn, comedies and variety shows including “Saturday Night Live Korea” and “Zero Sum Game” were also among the list.

The action followed an announcement by Noonoo TV earlier Thursday that the platform seeks to protect the rights of copyright owners by deleting all South Korean creative content that were taken mainly from local streaming platforms.

The streaming site will not accept any requests for local video streamers' creative content, according to Noonoo TV.

“All local creative content will be erased within this week. Please send us an email, if the materials that are serviced on local streaming platforms remain on the site. We will cooperate and help to protect the rights of copyright owners,” a Noonoo TV announcement quoted its official as saying.

A screenshot shows Noonoo TV's announcement on removing Korean creative content taken from streaming platforms on Thursday. (Noonoo TV)
A screenshot shows Noonoo TV's announcement on removing Korean creative content taken from streaming platforms on Thursday. (Noonoo TV)

Noonoo TV added that the content will be permanently be deleted from the site.

To tackle copyright infringement and digital piracy, the Korean Copyright Commission, local production company Studio LuluLala, video streamers Wavve, Tving and South Korean broadcasters KBS, MBC, JTBC launched the Alliance for Protection of Videogram on March 8. APV filed a criminal complaint against Noonoo TV with the authorities the same day.

While the site was blocked several times in the past, the website managed to bypass firewalls and continue operations, accumulating more than 1.5 billion views for its video content as of Feb. 3, a number larger than that of any other local streaming platform, APV said.



By Lee Si-jin (sj_lee@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
catch table
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114