[Box office] Movies in theaters this week

“Woong Nam”
(South Korea)
Comedy
Opened March 22
Directed by Park Sung-kwang
Inspired by the Dangun myth, in which a bear turns into a human after 100 days of eating garlic and mugwort, “Woong Nam” tells a story of bear-turned-superhuman brothers Woong-nam and Woong-bok. Actor Park Sung-woong plays the dual role to depict police officer Woong-nam and criminal gang leader Woong-bok. The film was written and directed by comedian Park Sung-kwang.
“Soulmate”
(South Korea)
Drama
Opened March 15
Directed by Min Yong-geun
In this coming-of-age film, Kim Da-mi plays Mi-so, a carefree student who wishes to travel the world. She befriends Ha-eun (Jeon So-ni) and Jin-woo (Byeon Woo-seok) and the two soon discover that they are soulmates and go on an adventure together.
“Suzume”
(Japan)
Opened March 8
Adventure/Animation
Directed by Makoto Shinkai
“Suzume” revolves around a 17-year-old girl’s quest to stop an apocalypse triggered by the opening of magical doors all over Japan. The film is Shinkai’s third film in the series after “Your Name” (2017) and “Weathering with You” (2019), which center on natural catastrophes like earthquakes and climate-related disasters.
“The First Slam Dunk”
(Japan)
Opened Jan. 4
Adventure/Animation
Directed by Takehiko Inoue
Based on the "Slam Dunk" manga series written and illustrated by Takehiko Inoue, this animated sports film follows Ryota Miyagi, a high school student who plays as a point guard on his school’s basketball team. It follows his journey to winning the championship at a nationwide basketball competition.