[Box office] Movies in theaters this week

“Woong Nam” (South Korea) Comedy Opened March 22 Directed by Park Sung-kwang Inspired by the Dangun myth, in which a bear turns into a human after 100 days of eating garlic and mugwort, “Woong Nam” tells a story of bear-turned-superhuman brothers Woong-nam and Woong-bok. Actor Park Sung-woong plays the dual role to depict police officer Woong-nam and criminal gang leader Woong-bok. The film was written and directed by comedian Park Sung-kwang.

“Soulmate” (South Korea) Drama Opened March 15 Directed by Min Yong-geun In this coming-of-age film, Kim Da-mi plays Mi-so, a carefree student who wishes to travel the world. She befriends Ha-eun (Jeon So-ni) and Jin-woo (Byeon Woo-seok) and the two soon discover that they are soulmates and go on an adventure together.

“Suzume” (Japan) Opened March 8 Adventure/Animation Directed by Makoto Shinkai “Suzume” revolves around a 17-year-old girl’s quest to stop an apocalypse triggered by the opening of magical doors all over Japan. The film is Shinkai’s third film in the series after “Your Name” (2017) and “Weathering with You” (2019), which center on natural catastrophes like earthquakes and climate-related disasters.