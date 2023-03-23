[KH Explains] Will grandson help locate Chun Doo-hwan's slush funds?

The mystery of what happened to the bribes taken by late President Chun Doo-hwan have re-entered the spotlight after his grandson, Chun Woo-won, an accountant based in New York, made headlines last week by alleging that his family was living off the illicit funds.

Chun was an Army general who seized power in a coup and led Korea as a dictator from 1980 to 1988. He was responsible for authorizing a massacre of demonstrators during the Gwangju Democratic Uprising before making himself president.

Years after he stepped down from the presidency, the public learned that he also accrued massive assets through bribery during and after his tenure.

In 1996, Chun was convicted of treason, murder and taking bribes. He was initially sentenced to death, but the Supreme Court later commuted him to a life sentence and ordered Chun to pay 220.5 billion won ($168 million) in fines and forfeitures.

The prosecution found in the same year that Chun had concealed some 6.1 billion won of cash in 25 apple boxes, in a storage facility owned by a shell corporation. The money was later confiscated. It was also revealed that 42 companies, including Samsung, Hyundai and Daewoo Group -- had paid him more than 200 billion won in bribes.

But as of 1997, Chun had only paid 92.9 billion, or 43 percent of the total he was ordered to pay.

He claimed that he had only 290,000 won to his name -- a remark heavily derided, especially after he was seen golfing with his aides at an expensive club shortly before his death.

In 2003, Chun’s Yeonhui-dong residence, listed under his wife’s name, went under the hammer as a means to collect his fines, but it was Chun’s brother-in-law who purchased the house.

Prosecutors later increased efforts to look into hidden assets laundered via shell corporations and acquaintances’ accounts. In July 2013, Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office launched a special investigation team before the statute of limitations expired that October.

However, a local court ruled in November 2020 to partially bar the prosecution from putting the house up for auction, explaining that it can’t be verified as having been purchased with illegal funds.