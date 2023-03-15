[Newsmaker] Ex-president Chun Doo-hwan's grandson slams his family

A grandson of former President Chun Doo-hwan disclosed photos of his family, the interior of his late grandfather’s house and profiles of acquaintances on the internet, saying that his grandfather was a “slaughterer“ and his family was spending “black money.”

Chun Woo-won, the second son of the ex-president’s son, Jae-yong, and former actress Park Sang-ah, uploaded video clips on his Instagram account, in which he introduced himself as such and as working in the strategic consulting department of Ernst & Young in New York.

Chun Jae-yong told the online edition of local daily Chosun Ilbo, Chosun.com, that Woon-won was ill, and that it was his fault that he did not take care of his son.

Wearing a white shirt, Woo-won said he filmed the clip to help bring to light the crimes his family was committing.

“I think my grandfather was a slaughterer. He is not a hero that defended his country, but merely a criminal,” Woo-won said on Instagram.

“My father and stepmother are spending black money, the sources of which are unknown, to lead their lives.”

His father, Jae-yong, was ”fabricating papers to conceal his crimes in South Korea to gain US citizenship, fraudulently saying that he is a Christian preacher,” Woo-won said.

“Please help so that he cannot come to the US to use secret funds hidden somewhere and pretend to be good and commit devilish acts. I beg of you. I’m also a sinner, and I will pay for my sins.”

Woo-won also mentioned his uncle and the ex-president’s third son, Chun Jae-man, saying that the latter was running a winery in Napa Valley.

“A winery is a business area one cannot enter without astronomical amounts of money. It smells like black money,” he said.

To prove his identity, Woo-won uploaded his driving license, Korean resident registration papers and photos from his childhood with his grandfather.

He also disclosed documents that showed Chun’s children and grandchildren gave up their inheritance, and records of his medical treatment that showed that he can work, adding that his family is likely to claim that he is mentally ill.

Woo-won also uploaded a clip of a woman swinging a golf club in front of an indoor golf simulator, which he said was located within the ex-president’s house in Yeonhui-dong, Seoul, claiming that the woman was his grandmother, Lee Soon-ja.

Woo-won, born in 1996, said he had tried to take his own life to “get out of his sins and pain.”

He said he was diagnosed with depression and ADHD in January last year, received treatment, and was hospitalized for a long time until he was told he was okay, and has worked for the past few months.

Woo-won went on to disclose the names, photos and profiles of the Instagram accounts of his acquaintances, claiming that they did drugs or committed sex crimes. Some of his posts were then deleted.

Chun Jae-yong said his son had suffered greatly from depression, and was fine until last week, but he “changed abruptly from Monday,” calling his father a “devil.”

Jae-yong apologized to his son's acquaintances who were mentioned on Instagram.

Former President Chun Doo-hwan who served from 1980 to 1988 was a army general and military dictator who was sentenced to death for his role in the 1980 Gwangju Massacre that resulted in the deaths of at least hundreds. He was later pardoned.

The court ordered him to pay 220.5 billion won upon his bribery conviction, but he left 95.6 billion won unpaid. He was criticized for saying he only had 290,000 won ($222), even as he was seen playing golf with his aides frequently.