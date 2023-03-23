Kep1er to return with 4th EP 'Lovestruck!' in April

Just in time for spring, when flowers bloom to awaken the hearts of many, K-pop girl group Kep1er is launching its fourth mini album “Lovestruck!” on April 10.

The return comes just six months after the group released its third mini album, “Troubleshooter.”

Kep1er’s fourth mini album comprises five tracks, led by “Giddy,” alongside “LVLY,” “Back to the City,” “Why” and “Happy Ending.”

Swing Entertainment dropped a teaser poster of the album on Monday with which it went creative to promote the album’s release.

The poster, titled “Lovestruck Club,” comes with a message that reads “For everyone who wants to be in love!” A phone number is listed that ends with the digits "0410," referring to the April 10 release.

Calling the number plays a voice message from Kep1er in which the girl group introduces the steps to join "Lovestruck Club.”

“We are looking for those who want to fall in love. Let’s meet at the ‘Lovestruck Club’ on April 10,” Kep1er says, generating interest for the new album to come.

Kep1er, a nine-member group from diverse backgrounds, is well-known for its energetic and lovely music, as well as powerful performances, to K-pop fans around the world.

The group entered the music scene with debut album “First Impact” in January last year after winning Mnet’s idol competition program “Girls Planet 999.”

Just like their team phrase “Catch your eye! Catch your mind!” Kep1er hopes to grasp the hearts of many and become a world-renowned girl group, according to Swing Entertainment.

Meanwhile, Kep1er kicks off its first Japan tour under the banner of “Fly-By” in May.