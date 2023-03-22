[Graphic News] Internet banking customers up 8.5% in 2022

The umber of customers who use internet banking in South Korea continued to grow in 2022, thanks to increased availability of online services and people’s preference to make transactions on the go, Bank of Korea data showed.

Registered customers for mobile banking totaled some 207.04 million at the end of last year, up 8.5 percent from a year earlier, according to the data from the BOK.

The figure includes customers who hold multiple accounts.

The daily average transactions made through internet banking services came to 76.3 trillion won ($5.9 billion), an 8.2 percent increase compared to a year before, the data showed.

The number of daily internet banking users also rose 13.8 percent on-year to about 19.71 million in 2022. (Yonhap)