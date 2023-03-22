BTS’ Jimin stars in KBS variety show

From left: Model Joo Woo-jae, comedians Cho Sae-ho and Hong Jin-kyung, Jimin of BTS, comedian Kim Sook and Wooyoung of 2PM pose for a photo. (KBS)

Public broadcaster KBS announced that Jimin of K-pop superstar group BTS is scheduled to star in its Thursday night variety show, “HKcoin,” in an episode set to air on March 30.

“Jimin said he liked to watch ‘HKcoin’ even before starring in our show. The cast were surprised to see Jimin at the shooting site as well. Everyone always gives everything to entertain the viewers, but I think the viewers can have high expectations for our upcoming part with Jimin,” KBS’ latest press release quoted the show’s TV director as saying.

Though Jimin will star as a special guest, it will mark his first solo appearance on a variety show.

Regularly starring comedians Hong Jin-kyung, Kim Sook and Cho Sae-ho, model Joo Woo-jae and Wooyoung of K-pop boy band 2PM, “HKcoin” revolves around the cast’s lives as determined by a coin toss, after which they take on various quests.

It is known that Jimin stars in the episode in which the hosts are in a remake of KBS’ 2002 variety show, “Dangerous Invitation” (direct translation).

“Dangerous Invitation” was a talk show in which a star guest is invited to an interview and the hosts get a hilarious punishment -- such as shot at with a water gun -- if the star says assigned forbidden words or actions.

The invited guest, however, does not know what words or actions are leading the hosts to receive such punishments.

Jimin will star in the 30th episode of “HKcoin” at 8:30 p.m. on March 30.

The variety show will be available on KBS’ official website and local streaming platform Wavve.