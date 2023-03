KAZAKHS TO VOTE IN SEOUL

The Kazakhstan Embassy holds a press briefing ahead of early elections for Mazhilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, alongside local administrative bodies at Yongsan in central Seoul, on Friday. The embassy said about 130 Kazakh nationals in Korea had confirmed they would visit the embassy to vote.

Sanjay Kumar/The Korea Herald

By Sanjay Kumar ( sanjaykumar@heraldcorp.com