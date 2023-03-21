Cho Yong-pil to hold solo concert in May

Pop legend Cho Yong-pil, who is widely known as “Gawang” -- the king of singing or pop music in Korean -- will hold a solo concert in Seoul on May 13, the concert’s organizer announced Tuesday.

Titled “2023 Cho Yong-pil & the Great Birth Concert,” the concert is set to be held at the Seoul Olympic Stadium inside the Olympics sports complex in Jamsil, southern Seoul.

The Great Birth is a band that has worked with Cho at his concerts since 1979.

This is Cho's return to the stadium in five years after the 2018 concert, which celebrated the 50th anniversary of his debut.

Since its opening in 1984, the Seoul Olympic Stadium has hosted the 1986 Seoul Asian Games, the 1988 Seoul Olympics and has become a dream stage for many Korean artists.

Cho was the first singer ever to hold a solo concert inside the iconic arena in 2003.

"'2023 Cho Yong-pil & The Great Birth Concert' is likely to be the last concert at the existing Olympic Stadium as the arena is scheduled to undergo renovation starting in June," the organizer said in a press release.

“The 120-minute concert will take place at 7:30 p.m. on May 13, but detailed information about the ticket sales is yet to be announced,” an Insight Entertainment official told The Korea Herald on Tuesday.