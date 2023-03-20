 Back To Top
Entertainment

JTBC mystery show ‘Crime Scene’ to return with new season

By Lee Si-jin
Published : Mar 20, 2023 - 15:55       Updated : Mar 20, 2023 - 15:55
Poster images of
Poster images of "Crime Scene 2" (left) and "Crime Scene 3" (SLL, JTBC)

Content production company Studio LuluLala (SLL) confirmed that its whodunnit variety series, “Crime Scene,” will be making a return after six years.

SLL, a subsidiary of cable channel JTBC formerly known as JTBC Studios, announced Monday that it is in talks with Tving -- an online streaming service provider run by entertainment giant CJ ENM -- to produce a fourth season, titled “Crime Scene Returns.”

The show is a mystery variety program featuring celebrities and TV personalities in a mock-up of a murder scene replicated on a stage.

The cast is tasked with playing specific roles in a murder case and have to figure out the identity of the killer after listening to a case briefing, conducting on-site investigations and discussions with witnesses. At the end of each episode, the participants cast votes for whom they think are the suspects in the case.

Premiered in 2014, “Crime Scene” is widely considered one of South Korea’s biggest mystery shows, featuring the cast’s psychological warfare, unique role-playing games and story lines, adapted from true incidents that occurred in Korea and around the world.

An SLL official told The Korea Herald that the cast has yet to be discussed or decided.

The date of release and number of episodes are not yet available.



By Lee Si-jin (sj_lee@heraldcorp.com)
