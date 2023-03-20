 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Business

Posco International holds 1st general meeting since merger

By Lee Yoon-seo
Published : Mar 20, 2023 - 15:41       Updated : Mar 20, 2023 - 15:41
Jeong Tak, vice chairman and CEO of Posco International (Posco International)
Jeong Tak, vice chairman and CEO of Posco International (Posco International)

Posco International said Monday its Vice Chairman Jeong Tak has been named as the company’s new CEO during a shareholders’ meeting held at its headquarters in Incheon, west of Seoul -- the first meeting since the merger with its sister unit Posco Energy on Jan. 1.

"Under the leadership of the new CEO, we will continue to maximize shareholder values by aggressively aiming for future growth, with balanced investment and shareholder returns," the company said in a statement.

During the shareholders’ meeting, Jeong was also named as an internal director together with Lee Gye-in, head of the trading division, and Lee Jeon-hyuk, head of the energy division, showing the company’s balanced commitment to core businesses.

Han Jong-soo, an accounting and financial expert, and Jeon Young-hwan, an engineering professor at Hongik University, were also named as outside directors of the board in a bid to ramp up expertise in technology and management transparency, the company said.

During the meeting, Posco International's dividend per share was decided at 1,000 won ($0.76).

As part of strengthening shareholder rights, an electronic voting and electronic power of attorney system will further be implemented starting this year, in order for shareholders to be able to participate in decision-making without having attend the shareholder meetings in person.

"This year marks the first year of integration (between Posco International and Posco Energy), and we plan to focus on significantly increasing corporate value with massive investment in promising sectors such as energy and food, and through strengthening investor relation activities," the company said.



By Lee Yoon-seo (yoonseo.3348@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
catch table
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114