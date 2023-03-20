 Back To Top
Entertainment

Le Sserafim holds first-ever fan meet

By Hong Yoo
Published : Mar 20, 2023 - 15:03       Updated : Mar 20, 2023 - 15:04
Le Sserafim's first fan meet
Le Sserafim's first fan meet

For the first time since their debut, Le Sserafim hosted a fan meet during the weekend at the Olympic Hall in Seoul.

The fan meet, called “Fearnada 2023 S/S,” featured special performances by the five-member K-pop girl group for their fandom Fearnot.

Le Sserafim kicked off the event with a performance of “No Celestial,” a side track of their second mini album, and “Antifragile,” the titular track of the same album.

“Through this moment, Fearnot and we will become trusted friends that can make each other’s fears go away,” the members said during the fan meet.

The quintet played games onstage and showed outstanding chemistry with each other and their fans.

The girls took to the stage with an activity featured in one of their most popular videos online called “small debate,” during which they showed off their witty bantering skills.

The event also celebrated the birthday of member Sakura. The other members -- Chaewon, Yunjin, Kazuha and Eunchae -- read out loud a letter they had written for her.

The members changed into all-white outfits and performed sitting on swings to perform “Sour Grapes,” a side track of their debut album.

The artists amped up the hall with the following performances of “Impurities,” a side track of their second mini album, “The Great Mermaid,” a side track of their first mini album, and “Fearless,” their debut single.

The fans called the girls back on stage for an encore. Le Sserafim surprised its fans by reappearing onstage with the song “Blue Flame,” a side track of their debut album.

They got close enough to their fans to make eye contact, making unforgettable memories for Fearnots.

After their performance of “Good Parts,” a side track of their second mini album, the members said: “We are feeling so emotional for getting to meet you. We are confident when we are with you guys that you love us no matter what. We never take such love for granted. We will always try to live up to your love. We hope you’ll be with us in our future journey.”

Le Sserafim wrapped up the fan meet with a performance of “No-Return (Into the unknown),” a side track of their first full-length album to be unveiled soon.

“This is the first time we performed the song. It’s our surprise gift. Please look forward to our new album,” said Le Sserafim.

The specific date of their comeback is yet to be announced.



By Hong Yoo (yoohong@heraldcorp.com)
