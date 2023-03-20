 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Business

Samsung opens AI startup incubator in Gwangju

By Jie Ye-eun
Published : Mar 20, 2023 - 14:57       Updated : Mar 20, 2023 - 15:41

Samsung Electronics' C-Lab Outside Gwangju (Samsung Electronics)
Samsung Electronics' C-Lab Outside Gwangju (Samsung Electronics)

Samsung Electronics said Monday it has opened a branch campus for its startup support program in Gwangju to incubate promising small businesses to spur innovation and build a business ecosystem without relocating themselves to bustling Seoul and metropolitan areas.

Located in Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance’s office in the Sangmu region, C-Lab Outside Gwangju will be run to nurture innovative startups, revitalize the local economy and boost high-quality jobs in the rural area. The new campus marks the third of its kind, alongside two other campuses in Seoul and Daegu, Samsung officials said.

Samsung’s Creative Lab, dubbed “C-Lab,” is a program that helps to develop and support creative ideas both inside and outside the company. It has been running an in-house venture program called C-Lab Inside since 2012, and expanded its coverage to a startup acceleration program called C-Lab Outside in 2018.

Samsung plans to select innovative regional startups every year and provide a one-year support program at the Gwangju campus. Selected firms’ benefits will include up to 100 million won ($76,400) in grants to support businesses, consulting services at each stage of their business growth cycle and opportunities to cooperate with Samsung.

Samsung Electronics' C-Lab Outside Gwangju (Samsung Electronics)
Samsung Electronics' C-Lab Outside Gwangju (Samsung Electronics)

With the South Korean government’s goal to develop Gwangju into a global artificial intelligence-centered city, Samsung has chosen five local startups centering on related business for the first year of its new campus program. Other non-AI related firms were evaluated highly based on their technologies related to health care and materials and parts, Samsung officials said.

“We believe that new innovation is possible when startups’ innovation and dynamism meet with Samsung’s know-how, infrastructure and networks to create a synergy together,” Samsung Global Research President Kim Wan-pyo said. “We look forward to seeing outstanding tech startups in Gwanju expand their footprints globally.”

In the meantime, Samsung looks to further expand its startup incubation program across the country. It will open another campus called C-Lab Outside Gyeongbuk in North Gyeongsang Province in the following month.

Last week, Samsung Group announced its plan to invest a combined 60.1 trillion won over the next decade for the country’s manufacturing business in rural areas to pursue balanced regional development and boost each region’s competitive edge to a global level.



By Jie Ye-eun (yeeun@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
catch table
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114