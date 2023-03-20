Park Seo-joon returns to big screen as soccer coach

Actor Park Seo-joon is returning to the big screen for the first time in four years with director Lee Byeong-heon’s sports comedy film “Dream.” The 34-year-old’s most recent project on the screen was the multiple Oscar-winning “Parasite” (2019).

In still photos released by distributor Plus M Entertainment on Monday, Park is seen talking with actor Lee Ji-eun, who appears as documentary film producer Lee So-min. Lee is better known as IU, the name she uses for her music projects.

Park plays Yoon Hong-dae, a professional football player-turned-coach. The film tells the story of Hong-dae, who is put on disciplinary probation after becoming involved in an unexpected incident and tasked with coaching the South Korean national soccer team for the Homeless World Cup.

To look and act like a professional soccer player, Park worked on bulking up and went through intensive training sessions.

Lee, who was working with Park for the first time, said it was "impressive" to work with him.

“His focus on acting and continuing to maintain the character’s vibe throughout the entire shooting was pleasurable,” said Lee.

Director Lee Byeong-heon also praised Park’s presence in the film, saying that he felt that the film had been finally “complete” when Park's casting was confirmed.

“Money Heist: Korea -- Joint Economic Area” (2022) actor Lee Hyun-woo stars as a top soccer athlete, with Ko chang-seok as a player who cheers everyone up.

The film hits local theaters on April 26.