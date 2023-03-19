 Back To Top
World

[Graphic News] US banks collapses since 2000

By Nam Kyung-don
Published : Mar 20, 2023 - 08:01       Updated : Mar 20, 2023 - 08:01

The demise of the 16th-largest bank in the US, Silicon Valley Bank, on March 10, followed by that of Signature Bank two days later, sent global banking stocks on a roller-coaster ride as investors feared another Lehman Brothers moment, the Wall Street giant whose failure triggered the global financial crisis more than a decade ago.

Two large banks that cater to the tech industry have collapsed after a bank run, government agencies are taking emergency measures to backstop the financial system, and US President Joe Biden is reassuring Americans that the money they have in banks is safe.

Following are the annual numbers of banks that went bankrupt in the US from 2000 to 2023.



By Nam Kyung-don (don@heraldcorp.com)
