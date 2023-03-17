Yoon calls for Korea-Japan cooperation on chips, batteries

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (center), Kim Byong-joon, acting chief of the Korean Federation of Industries (left) and Keidanren chief Masakazu Tokura attend the Korea-Japan Business Roundtable held at the headquarters of Japan's biggest business group in Tokyo on Friday. (Yonhap)

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol called for close cooperation of businesses of South Korea and Japan, especially in cutting-edge fields of semiconductors and batteries, during a meeting of entrepreneurs of the two countries, Friday.

The two biggest business groups of South Korea and Japan, Korean Federation of Industries and Japan Business Federation -- commonly known as Keidanren -- hosted the Korea-Japan Business Roundtable on the second day of Yoon's two-day visit to Tokyo. Yoon held a summit with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida the day before.

“To overcome the complex crisis the world faces, it is important for the countries that share common values to join forces and cooperate. South Korea and Japan should work together to handle various global agendas, such as securing supply chains, climate change, advanced science technologies and economic security," Yoon said.

“We need to cooperate especially in the fields of cutting-edge technologies and new industries of digital transition, semiconductors, batteries and electric vehicles."

From South Korea, 12 business leaders attended the roundtable, including the chiefs of the top four conglomerates, Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong, SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won, Hyundai Motor Group Chairman Chung Euisun and LG Group Chairman Koo Kwang-mo.

From the Japanese side, 11 leaders took part, including Sumitomo Chemical Chairman Masakazu Tokura and Mitsui & Co Chief Executive Officer Tatsuo Yasunaga.

It is the first time in 14 years for a South Korean president to attend the event, the last of which was attended by former President Lee Myung-bak in June 2009. It is also the first time the leaders of Korea’s four top conglomerates have attended the event in 20 years.

As the two biggest business groups announced it would establish future partnership funds the day before, Yoon said the funds will contribute to increasing exchanges among the people of future generations and that the bilateral relations will grow stronger when the two countries improve their understanding of each other.

FKI and Keidanren have agreed to separately create the future partnership fund with contributions of 1 billion won ($762,000) each. With the funds, the two groups will carry out research and projects to promote economic cooperation.