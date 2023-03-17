 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Entertainment

Jeonju International Film Festival establishes donation committee

By Kim Da-sol
Published : Mar 17, 2023 - 13:41       Updated : Mar 17, 2023 - 13:41

Min Seong-wook (far left) and Jung Jun-ho (fourth from left), co-chairs of the JIFF executive committee, pose with donation committee members in Jeonju, North Jeolla Province, Wednesday. (JIFF)
Min Seong-wook (far left) and Jung Jun-ho (fourth from left), co-chairs of the JIFF executive committee, pose with donation committee members in Jeonju, North Jeolla Province, Wednesday. (JIFF)

Jeonju International Film Festival has established a donation committee to spread the culture of donation and social contribution, while part of the proceeds will be delivered to a nongovernmental organization.

Under the slogan of “glorious value,” which also reads “cinematic value” in Korean, the donation committee is JIFF’s first-ever move to support those in need, since the festival’s establishment in 2000.

JIFF said it will receive applications for donation committee members until April 21. Individuals, corporates or entrepreneurs who wish to donate above 1 million won ($770) can join the committee. Members of the committee will be invited to various reception nights and networking meetings throughout the year.

Through this JIFF-led committee, the festival will encourage donation culture of individuals and corporates, those who are willing to contribute to society, as well as the development of arts and culture infrastructure in Jeonju so they can be operated with stable finances.

JIFF said the donation committee will deliver part of its proceeds to an NGO group in Jeonju to contribute to local society.

“We will try our best to grow JIFF into a better film festival through the support of the donation committee. We truly hope to spread this positive culture of donation,” said actor and co-chair of the JIFF executive committee, Jung Jun-ho.

The 24th JIFF will be held in Jeonju, North Jeolla Province, from April 27 to May 6.



By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114