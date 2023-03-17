Jeonju International Film Festival establishes donation committee

Min Seong-wook (far left) and Jung Jun-ho (fourth from left), co-chairs of the JIFF executive committee, pose with donation committee members in Jeonju, North Jeolla Province, Wednesday. (JIFF)

Jeonju International Film Festival has established a donation committee to spread the culture of donation and social contribution, while part of the proceeds will be delivered to a nongovernmental organization.

Under the slogan of “glorious value,” which also reads “cinematic value” in Korean, the donation committee is JIFF’s first-ever move to support those in need, since the festival’s establishment in 2000.

JIFF said it will receive applications for donation committee members until April 21. Individuals, corporates or entrepreneurs who wish to donate above 1 million won ($770) can join the committee. Members of the committee will be invited to various reception nights and networking meetings throughout the year.

Through this JIFF-led committee, the festival will encourage donation culture of individuals and corporates, those who are willing to contribute to society, as well as the development of arts and culture infrastructure in Jeonju so they can be operated with stable finances.

JIFF said the donation committee will deliver part of its proceeds to an NGO group in Jeonju to contribute to local society.

“We will try our best to grow JIFF into a better film festival through the support of the donation committee. We truly hope to spread this positive culture of donation,” said actor and co-chair of the JIFF executive committee, Jung Jun-ho.

The 24th JIFF will be held in Jeonju, North Jeolla Province, from April 27 to May 6.