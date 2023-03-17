Lee Sun-kyun takes on unprecedented comic role in ‘Killing Romance’

Hit TV drama star Lee Sun-Kyun from “Pasta” (2010) and “My Mister” (2018) is trying his hand at an unprecedented comical role in upcoming romance thriller “Killing Romance,” directed by Lee Won-suk and written by “The Beauty Inside” writer Park Jeong-ye.

“Killing Romance,” also starring actors Lee Ha-nee and Gong Myung, revolves around a former actor Hwang Yeo-rae, who is known for her terrible acting skills and eventually leave the industry after marrying chaebol chief Jonathan (Lee Sun-kyun). Gong Myung appears as Yeo-rae’s neighbor, Kim Beom-woo, who has been a member of Yeo-rae’s fan club and who is also a struggling student after failing a test three times. Gong also appeared in “Extreme Job” (2019) alongside Lee.

In a poster and photos released Thursday, Lee is seen with a ridiculously looking mustache, pulling a funny face while he takes a selfie, a character that he has never before shown to public since his debut in 2001.

“After watching Lee’s acting in ‘My Mister,’ I imagined ruining his image with a comic story. He is one of the funniest people I know in my life, so there was no doubt that he can play this role better than anyone,” said director Lee.

Meanwhile, “Killing Romance” has garnered the industry’s attention from the get-go for applying various different genres to the film, including musical themes. The choreography was created by professional dancer Monika Shin from the local dance crew Prowdmon.