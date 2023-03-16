[Box office] Movies in theaters this week

“Suzume” (Japan) Opened March 8 Adventure/Animation Directed by Makoto Shinkai “Suzume” revolves around a 17-year-old girl’s quest to stop an apocalypse triggered by the opening of magical doors all over Japan. The film is Shinkai’s third film in the series after “Your Name” (2017) and “Weathering with You” (2019), which both center around natural catastrophes like earthquakes and climate-related disasters.

“Soulmate” (South Korea) Drama Opened March 15 Directed by Min Yong-geun In this coming-of-age film, Kim Da-mi plays Mi-so, a carefree student who wishes to travel the world. She befriends with Ha-eun (Jeon So-ni) and Jin-woo (Byeon Woo-seok) as they discover that they are each other's soulmates and go on an adventure together.

“Shazam! Fury of the Gods” (US) Opened March 15 Action Directed by David F. Sandberg Based on the DC Comics character Shazam, the American superhero film revolves around Billy Batson (Asher Angel) who transforms into the superhero Shazam (Zachary Levi) by saying the word "Shazam!" Billy and his siblings step forward to fight the Daughters of Atlas and must stop them from using a weapon that could destroy the world.