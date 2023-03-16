[Box office] Movies in theaters this week

“Suzume”
(Japan)
Opened March 8
Adventure/Animation
Directed by Makoto Shinkai
“Suzume” revolves around a 17-year-old girl’s quest to stop an apocalypse triggered by the opening of magical doors all over Japan. The film is Shinkai’s third film in the series after “Your Name” (2017) and “Weathering with You” (2019), which both center around natural catastrophes like earthquakes and climate-related disasters.
“Soulmate”
(South Korea)
Drama
Opened March 15
Directed by Min Yong-geun
In this coming-of-age film, Kim Da-mi plays Mi-so, a carefree student who wishes to travel the world. She befriends with Ha-eun (Jeon So-ni) and Jin-woo (Byeon Woo-seok) as they discover that they are each other's soulmates and go on an adventure together.
“Shazam! Fury of the Gods”
(US)
Opened March 15
Action
Directed by David F. Sandberg
Based on the DC Comics character Shazam, the American superhero film revolves around Billy Batson (Asher Angel) who transforms into the superhero Shazam (Zachary Levi) by saying the word "Shazam!" Billy and his siblings step forward to fight the Daughters of Atlas and must stop them from using a weapon that could destroy the world.
“The First Slam Dunk”
(Japan)
Opened Jan. 4
Adventure/Animation
Directed by Takehiko Inoue
Based on the "Slam Dunk" manga series written and illustrated by Takehiko Inoue, this animated sports film follows Ryota Miyagi, a high school student who plays as a point guard on his school’s basketball team. It follows his journey to winning the championship at a nationwide basketball competition.