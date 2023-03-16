 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Entertainment

[Box office] Movies in theaters this week

By Kim Da-sol
Published : Mar 18, 2023 - 16:01       Updated : Mar 18, 2023 - 16:01

“Suzume”

(Japan)

Opened March 8

Adventure/Animation

Directed by Makoto Shinkai

“Suzume” revolves around a 17-year-old girl’s quest to stop an apocalypse triggered by the opening of magical doors all over Japan. The film is Shinkai’s third film in the series after “Your Name” (2017) and “Weathering with You” (2019), which both center around natural catastrophes like earthquakes and climate-related disasters.

“Soulmate”

(South Korea)

Drama

Opened March 15

Directed by Min Yong-geun

In this coming-of-age film, Kim Da-mi plays Mi-so, a carefree student who wishes to travel the world. She befriends with Ha-eun (Jeon So-ni) and Jin-woo (Byeon Woo-seok) as they discover that they are each other's soulmates and go on an adventure together.

“Shazam! Fury of the Gods”

(US)

Opened March 15

Action

Directed by David F. Sandberg

Based on the DC Comics character Shazam, the American superhero film revolves around Billy Batson (Asher Angel) who transforms into the superhero Shazam (Zachary Levi) by saying the word "Shazam!" Billy and his siblings step forward to fight the Daughters of Atlas and must stop them from using a weapon that could destroy the world.

“The First Slam Dunk”

(Japan)

Opened Jan. 4

Adventure/Animation

Directed by Takehiko Inoue

Based on the "Slam Dunk" manga series written and illustrated by Takehiko Inoue, this animated sports film follows Ryota Miyagi, a high school student who plays as a point guard on his school’s basketball team. It follows his journey to winning the championship at a nationwide basketball competition.



By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
catch table
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114