National

Yoon reaffirms partnership with Japan as he arrives Tokyo for summit

By Shin Ji-hye
Published : Mar 16, 2023 - 15:31       Updated : Mar 16, 2023 - 15:31
President Yoon Suk Yeol (right) is welcomed by South Korean Ambassador to Japan Yun Duk-min after arriving at Tokyo's Haneda airport on Thursday, to hold summit talks with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. (Yonhap)
President Yoon Suk Yeol stressed the importance of solidarity and cooperation with Japan during his meeting with Korean compatriots in Tokyo, his first official event there prior to a summit with his Japanese counterpart on Thursday.

“Japan is a partner who we cooperate with together in security, economy and the global agenda.” he said during the luncheon meeting with about 80 Koreans.

“However, over the past few years, exchanges and cooperation between the two countries in all areas have stagnated, including in politics, the economy and human exchanges.”

Yoon said that the current complex global crisis and missile threats have raised security concerns that require stronger solidarity and cooperation among nations that share fundamental values of freedom, human rights and the rule of law.

Yoon said he would sit down with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to discuss ways to strengthen cooperation for the two countries’ future.

Yoon expressed his hope that Koreans living in Japan would play an increasingly prominent role in fostering a future-oriented relationship between the two nations.

Later in the day, Yoon is set to hold the summit and dinner with Kishida. On Friday, he is scheduled to meet members from the Japan–Korea Parliamentarians' Union, which promotes exchanges and friendship on the parliamentary level, as well as the Korea-Japan Cooperation Committee, in charge of civic exchanges. The meetings will be attended by former Prime Ministers Taro Aso and Yoshihide Suga, according to the presidential office.



By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)
