[From the Scene] Seoul Fashion Week returns full scale with 31 designers

NewJeans pose for a photo at 2023 Seoul Fashion Show held at Dongdaemun Design Plaza in Jung-gu, Seoul, Wednesday. (Yonhap)

Seoul Fashion Week, South Korea’s biggest fashion event organized by the Seoul Metropolitan Government and held every March and October, kicked off its five-day run at Dongdaemun Design Plaza on Wednesday, showcasing the fall-winter 2023 collections of 23 designers, seven rookie designers and one corporate brand.

Following last year’s format, the 22nd Seoul Fashion Week will include 100 percent in-person shows with real-time streaming available on its YouTube channel. Celebrities showing up in front of the photo walls before each show and fashionistas walking past a swarm of photographers and visitors reinvigorated the stagnant fashion industry that had suffered a setback in recent years due to the prolonged pandemic.

A notable change at this year's Seoul Fashion Week is the new stage formation.

The typically T-shaped catwalk was replaced by a circular stage to provide a better viewing experience for the attendees. At another venue, a large-sized LED screen amped up the atmosphere of the show with high-resolution videos playing in the back ground.

Celebrities such as Seoul Fashion Week Ambassador NewJeans and online content creators draped in their finery posed in front of the photo wall before the fashion week kicked off with a show by Ul:kin.

Ul:kin, a Seoul-based unisex casual brand using upcycling materials by designer Lee Seong-dong, unveiled the 2023 FW collection inspired by "magnet fishing," showing outfits and items using nets and cargo pocket details to express the message of the need for environmental protection.

LIE by Lee Chung-chung, son of veteran fashion designer Lie Sang-bong, expressed the concept of PLUR -- Peace, Love, Unity, Respect -- using a new combination of various elements with delicate details and patterns, all based on LIE's signature mix and match.

Singer Bada opened the show with her daughter Rua on the runway, sporting a gray boxy suit jacket and short pants.