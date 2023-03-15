 Back To Top
National

No joint declaration will be made between Korea, Japan: presidential office

Yoon’s popularity rating drops after unveiling of Seoul-backed compensation plan

By Shin Ji-hye
Published : Mar 15, 2023 - 12:45       Updated : Mar 15, 2023 - 14:29
President Yoon Suk Yeol (left), Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (Yonhap)
President Yoon Suk Yeol (left), Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (Yonhap)

Leaders of South Korea and Japan will hold a joint press conference after their summit on Thursday, but no joint declaration will be given, according to a senior official of the presidential office on Wednesday, citing time restraints.

“During the meeting between the leaders of the two countries, there won't be enough time to summarize their respective positions and refine any language to be included in a joint declaration,” said the official, requesting anonymity.

President Yoon Suk Yeol and his Japanese counterpart, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, are expected to have an in-depth meeting, and each will announce the results of the summit in separate press briefings, he added.

The official also told reporters that bilateral relations between South Korea and Japan have become strained and uncomfortable since 2018, following a final ruling by South Korea's Supreme Court that ordered Japanese companies to pay 100 million won ($77,000) per person in compensation for wartime forced labor.

The lawsuit filed by the victims of forced labor during Japan's 1910-1945 colonial rule of Korea is one of the significant events that aggravated the relationship between the two countries, he said.

Japan has insisted that it has no obligation to compensate individuals for damages caused by forced labor under the 1965 Korea-Japan agreement in 1965, but the Supreme Court ruled that the agreement was a political interpretation and could not be applied to individual claims.

Ahead of his first visit to Japan, a first by a Korean president in 12 years, a poll showed that Yoon's approval rating dropped.

A Realmeter survey released on Monday showed that Yoon's approval ratings dropped to 38.9 percent, which was 4 percentage points lower than the previous week. The survey also showed those who had a negative evaluation of state affairs had increased to 58.9 percent, which was up by 5.7 percentage points.

The main reason for the negative assessment was related to the relations with Japan and compensation for forced labor, which was ranked first at 16 percent, among other reasons. According to the survey, 59 percent of the respondents were "against" the government's solution to forced labor, while 35 percent "approved" of the solution.

Last week, the government announced that Seoul and Tokyo reached a deal to compensate the wartime laborers through a Korean foundation.



By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)
