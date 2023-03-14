[Graphic News] Costs to eat out surge 10.8%

As the costs of eating out have continued to soar, the average prices of bibimbap and cold noodles have both exceeded 10,000 won ($7.70).

In January this year, the average price of eight representative restaurant menu items in Seoul rose 10.8 percent compared to during the same period last year, according to the Korea Consumer Agency.

In particular, jajangmyeon rose 13.9 percent from 5,769 won during the same month last year

to 6,569 won, while bibimbap rose 8.8 percent to 10,000 won and naengmyeon rose 9 percent to 10,692 won, exceeding the

10,000 won mark.