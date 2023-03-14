Seoul City to build aerial gondola across Han River

Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon said the city government would build an aerial cable car connecting major leisure attractions and cultural sites on the banks of the Han River, while visiting London on Monday.

Oh made the remark after touring the IFS Cloud cable car, which offers 360-degree views of London across the River Thames.

Oh visited London as part of his 10-day trip to Europe, which aimed to look for policy ideas and to discuss ways to enhance international cooperation.

Taking inspiration from London’s cable car, the Seoul city government plans to construct an aerial cable car that could not only address mobility issues, but also create diverse waterside transportation routes and attract tourists to Seoul’s Han River.

Among the candidate sites are Ttukseom, a popular riverside park with a number of outdoor facilities; Jamsil, which boasts the Lotte World Tower, the world’s fifth tallest building; Seoul Forest, a large eco-friendly park known for its cherry blossoms; and Sangam, home to Seoul's World Cup Stadium.

The project is part of the city’s “Great Han River Project Plan” unveiled last week, a key riverscape development scheme to develop cultural and leisure facilities and innovative infrastructure along the banks of the Han River.