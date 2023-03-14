[Herald Interview] Match made in algorithm

Finding a romantic partner is a task many struggle with, but a group of university students is looking to make the task easier with an algorithm designed to connect people.

Two years ago, four Yonsei University undergraduates created Yeonpick, an online matchmaking service catering mainly to college students. One big difference for Yeonpick is that its design largely eliminates looks from the equation.

Its algorithm matches the users based on their values, interests, and what they look for in their partner, rather than letting users endlessly swipe to choose who to date based on profile pictures. This is to ensure that the platform provides opportunities for meaningful meet-ups.

“There are more users that are looking for serious relationships than those looking for a fling or a hookup,” says Park Ye-chan, one of the four co-founders.

Yeonpick’s approach appears to have struck a chord with its users, enabling the project to go on for longer than its creators’ expected.

“When we started, we anticipated it would be a one-year project, at best,” recalls Suh Ki-seok, one of the four co-founders of the matchmaking platform Yeonpick. Since its launch, the platform has exceeded the creators’ expectations, garnering over 19,000 subscribers so far.