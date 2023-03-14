 Back To Top
National

[Photo News] 'Break the bias'

By Sanjay Kumar
Published : Mar 14, 2023 - 13:34       Updated : Mar 14, 2023 - 15:13
(Korean-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry)
(Korean-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry)

Members of Women in Korea, a women's leadership group also known as WIR, and German Ambassador to Korea Michael Reiffenstuel celebrate International Women's Day at his residence in Seoul on Thursday. Under the theme, "Break the Bias" -- referring to gender bias, stereotypes and discrimination -- the event awarded certificates of appreciation to nine WIR group mentors and mentees for contributing to the WIR leadership program. The WIR Group mentors and mentees are female executives and mid-level female employees of companies in Korea.



By Sanjay Kumar (sanjaykumar@heraldcorp.com)
