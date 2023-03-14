[Photo News] 'Break the bias'

Members of Women in Korea, a women's leadership group also known as WIR, and German Ambassador to Korea Michael Reiffenstuel celebrate International Women's Day at his residence in Seoul on Thursday. Under the theme, "Break the Bias" -- referring to gender bias, stereotypes and discrimination -- the event awarded certificates of appreciation to nine WIR group mentors and mentees for contributing to the WIR leadership program. The WIR Group mentors and mentees are female executives and mid-level female employees of companies in Korea.

By Sanjay Kumar ( sanjaykumar@heraldcorp.com