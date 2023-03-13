Korea, Denmark discuss agrifood cooperation

South Korean Minister for Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs Chung Hwang-keun (right) and his Danish counterpart, Jacob Jensen, pose for a photo after signing a letter of intent to cooperate on promoting the green transformation of the agrifood sector at the Shilla Seoul in Jung-gu, Seoul on Thursday. (Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs)

Officials and experts from South Korea and Denmark discussed ways to expand cooperation in the development of the agrifood sector at a seminar held in Seoul, Friday.

Focusing on sustainability, food safety and quality management, the seminar dealt with the need for innovation and green transition in the food industry as a response to climate change and the growing global population.

Mette Olaf Nielsen, a professor in Aarhus University’s Department of Animal and Veterinary Sciences, stressed stepping up bilateral research cooperation to develop next-generation solutions.

Nielsen presented a new type of animal feed developed by Danish and Korean researchers using algae as the main ingredient, as a means to reduce methane gas emissions by the livestock industry.

Arla Foods, Danpo, HKScan and Novozymes shared expertise, insight and measures to further the green transition from within the sector, emphasizing enhanced education and the exchange of new technologies during one of the seminar's panel sessions.