Korea, Denmark discuss agrifood cooperation

Officials and experts from South Korea and Denmark discussed ways to expand cooperation in the development of the agrifood sector at a seminar held in Seoul, Friday.
Focusing on sustainability, food safety and quality management, the seminar dealt with the need for innovation and green transition in the food industry as a response to climate change and the growing global population.
Mette Olaf Nielsen, a professor in Aarhus University’s Department of Animal and Veterinary Sciences, stressed stepping up bilateral research cooperation to develop next-generation solutions.
Nielsen presented a new type of animal feed developed by Danish and Korean researchers using algae as the main ingredient, as a means to reduce methane gas emissions by the livestock industry.
Arla Foods, Danpo, HKScan and Novozymes shared expertise, insight and measures to further the green transition from within the sector, emphasizing enhanced education and the exchange of new technologies during one of the seminar's panel sessions.
The panel recommended changing the mindsets of companies and consumers, as well as the actual production, processing and consumption of food, to create sustainable businesses and industries.
Delivering the opening speech at the seminar, Danish Embassy Charge d’affaires Sabrina Meersohn Meinecke stressed the need for changes in businesses.
"Leaning on experiences like this is beneficial if we are to reach the transformation needed in order to achieve the Paris Agreement,“ said Meinecke, pointing to Danish leadership in the food sector.
The seminar was part of an official delegation led by Jacob Jensen, the Danish minister of food, agriculture and fisheries.
Jensen was on a two-day visit to South Korea, where he met Chung Hwang-keun, minister of agriculture, food and rural affairs, and signed a letter of intent for bilateral cooperation in the green transition of the agrifood sector.
South Korea and Denmark plan to seek detailed cooperation measures for the transition to sustainable agriculture and develop the LOI into a green transformation business agreement or MOU in the future, said Korea's MAFRA in a press release Thursday.
According to the MAFRA, Jensen and Chung discussed ways to strengthen sustainable agriculture, foster young farmers and address issues of export quarantine with the EU.
Chung told Jensen that the 2030 Busan World Expo would be a significant opportunity to deal with the issues of climate change, digital transformation and resolving the polarization of countries and classes.
Chung also asked Jensen for his active interest and support for the expo, stated the press release.