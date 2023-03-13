 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
KIS
Entertainment

Korean Cultural Center Washington to hold exhibition on animation, literature

By Kim Da-sol
Published : Mar 13, 2023 - 16:01       Updated : Mar 13, 2023 - 16:01

“K-Animation With Literature” (Korean Cultural Center)
“K-Animation With Literature” (Korean Cultural Center)

The Korean Cultural Center in Washington said Monday that it is holding an exhibition on South Korean animation and literature from March 24 to Dec. 29.

The Culture Ministry-run institution said the exhibition aims to offer opportunities for visitors to take an in-depth look into South Korean animation content based on well-known literary works, as well as increase their understanding in Korean culture.

Titled “K-Animation With Literature,” the exhibition is co-hosted with animation production firm Meditation With a Pencil.

The exhibition will screen five animation films: “The Shower,” based on the novel by Hwang Soon-won; “When Buckwheat Flowers Bloom,” based on the novel by Lee Hyo-seok; “A Lucky Day,” based on the novel by Hyun Jin-geon; “Spring, Spring,” based on the novel by Kim Yoo-jeong; and “The Shaman Sorceress,” based on the novel by Kim Dong-ri.

Visitors can watch the animated films and learn about the production process as well as the people who created the animations.

Celebrating the opening of the exhibition on March 24, a screening of “The Shaman Sorceress” will be followed by a talk with animation film director Ahn Jae-hoon.

Entry for “K-Animation with Literature” is held for free.

“When Buckwheat Flowers Bloom
“When Buckwheat Flowers Bloom" (Studio Meditation with a Pencil)


By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
catch table
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114