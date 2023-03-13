Korean Cultural Center Washington to hold exhibition on animation, literature

The Korean Cultural Center in Washington said Monday that it is holding an exhibition on South Korean animation and literature from March 24 to Dec. 29.

The Culture Ministry-run institution said the exhibition aims to offer opportunities for visitors to take an in-depth look into South Korean animation content based on well-known literary works, as well as increase their understanding in Korean culture.

Titled “K-Animation With Literature,” the exhibition is co-hosted with animation production firm Meditation With a Pencil.

The exhibition will screen five animation films: “The Shower,” based on the novel by Hwang Soon-won; “When Buckwheat Flowers Bloom,” based on the novel by Lee Hyo-seok; “A Lucky Day,” based on the novel by Hyun Jin-geon; “Spring, Spring,” based on the novel by Kim Yoo-jeong; and “The Shaman Sorceress,” based on the novel by Kim Dong-ri.

Visitors can watch the animated films and learn about the production process as well as the people who created the animations.

Celebrating the opening of the exhibition on March 24, a screening of “The Shaman Sorceress” will be followed by a talk with animation film director Ahn Jae-hoon.

Entry for “K-Animation with Literature” is held for free.