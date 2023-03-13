Streaming services release baseball docus for 2023 KBO season

Tving, entertainment powerhouse CJ ENM’s subscription-based streaming platform, is scheduled to release its first sports documentary series, “Our Game: LG Twins,” on March 30, in time for the opening of the baseball season on April 1.

The documentary features LG Twins, one of the most beloved professional Korean baseball teams, and its 2022 KBO season. The series, encompassing almost 2,500 hours of footage, documents the baseball players’ journey in seeking to once again win the championship. It won the championship in 1994.

Veteran actor Ha Jung-woo, who is also a well-known LG Twins fan, narrates the eight-part series.