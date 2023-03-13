 Back To Top
Entertainment

Streaming services release baseball docus for 2023 KBO season

By Lee Si-jin
Published : Mar 13, 2023 - 14:31       Updated : Mar 13, 2023 - 14:31
Poster image of
Poster image of "Our Game: LG Twins" (Tving)

Tving, entertainment powerhouse CJ ENM’s subscription-based streaming platform, is scheduled to release its first sports documentary series, “Our Game: LG Twins,” on March 30, in time for the opening of the baseball season on April 1.

The documentary features LG Twins, one of the most beloved professional Korean baseball teams, and its 2022 KBO season. The series, encompassing almost 2,500 hours of footage, documents the baseball players’ journey in seeking to once again win the championship. It won the championship in 1994.

Veteran actor Ha Jung-woo, who is also a well-known LG Twins fan, narrates the eight-part series.

Ha Jung-woo plays the storyteller in
Ha Jung-woo plays the storyteller in "Our Game: LG Twins" (Tving)

Ranging from previously unreleased locker room talks to player interviews at the stadium, the series is set to entertain viewers and baseball fans ahead of the 2023 Korea Baseball Organization season, according to Tving.

“Our Game: LG Twins” will premiere exclusively on Tving on March 30.

Poster image of
Poster image of "Full Count" (Walt Disney Co. Korea)

Meanwhile, global streamer Disney+ is celebrating the upcoming baseball season with another sports documentary, “Full Count,” which features a total of 10 professional baseball teams in the KBO league.

Produced by terrestrial broadcaster MBC and content production company Merry Christmas, the 10-episode show presents not only the competive world of Korean baseball, but also the love and support of passionate Korean baseball fans.

The series also features Korean top slugger Lee Dae-ho -- formerly with Lotte Giant in the KBO league, Orix Buffaloes for NPB and Seattle Mariners at the MLB -- and his final season last year as a baseball player.

“Full Count” will be available in April.



By Lee Si-jin (sj_lee@heraldcorp.com)
