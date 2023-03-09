[Box office] Movies in theaters this week

“The Devil’s Deal” (South Korea) Opened March 1 Drama/Thriller Directed by Lee Won-tae “The Devil’s Deal,” set in Busan in 1992, centers on both the confrontations and collaborations among an ever-unsuccessful politician, Hae-yong (Cho Jin-woong), a political heavyweight Soon-tae (Lee Sung-min), and a gang boss Pil-do (Kim Moo-yeol), together with their instinctive desire and betrayal revolving around power and money.

“Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -- To the Swordsmith Village” (Japan) Opened March 2 Animation Directed by Haruo Sotozaki The film revolves around Tanjiro, a young boy who becomes a demon slayer to avenge his family’s death and finds a cure for his sister, who has been turned into a demon. The anime has been praised for its action-packed animation, compelling characters and emotionally gripping storyline that keep fans on the edges of their seats.

“Missing” (US) Opened Feb. 22 Mystery/Thriller Directed by Nicholas D. Johnson, Will Merrick June (Storm Reid) searches for her mother who went missing while on vacation in Colombia with her new boyfriend. Stuck thousands of miles away in Los Angeles, June creatively uses all the latest technologies at her fingertips.