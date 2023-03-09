 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Entertainment

[Box office] Movies in theaters this week

By Kim Da-sol
Published : Mar 10, 2023 - 09:01       Updated : Mar 10, 2023 - 09:01

“The Devil’s Deal”

(South Korea)

Opened March 1

Drama/Thriller

Directed by Lee Won-tae

“The Devil’s Deal,” set in Busan in 1992, centers on both the confrontations and collaborations among an ever-unsuccessful politician, Hae-yong (Cho Jin-woong), a political heavyweight Soon-tae (Lee Sung-min), and a gang boss Pil-do (Kim Moo-yeol), together with their instinctive desire and betrayal revolving around power and money.

“Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -- To the Swordsmith Village”

(Japan)

Opened March 2

Animation

Directed by Haruo Sotozaki

The film revolves around Tanjiro, a young boy who becomes a demon slayer to avenge his family’s death and finds a cure for his sister, who has been turned into a demon. The anime has been praised for its action-packed animation, compelling characters and emotionally gripping storyline that keep fans on the edges of their seats.

“Missing”

(US)

Opened Feb. 22

Mystery/Thriller

Directed by Nicholas D. Johnson, Will Merrick

June (Storm Reid) searches for her mother who went missing while on vacation in Colombia with her new boyfriend. Stuck thousands of miles away in Los Angeles, June creatively uses all the latest technologies at her fingertips.

“The First Slam Dunk”

(Japan)

Opened Jan. 4

Adventure/Comedy

Directed by Takehiko Inoue

Based on the "Slam Dunk" manga series written and illustrated by Takehiko Inoue, this animated sports film follows Ryota Miyagi, a high school student who plays as a point guard on his school’s basketball team. It follows his journey to winning the championship at a nationwide basketball competition.



By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114