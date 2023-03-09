[Graphic News] K-content exports hit all-time high

South Korea’s exports of the content industry hit an all-time high of $12.4 billion for the country in 2021, boosted by the global boom of Korean pop culture, according to the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

The ministry said it will increase such exports by an average of 12.3 percent every year to achieve $25 billion in 2027 by pushing its so-called “3E strategies” for K-content exports.

Currently, China, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Japan account for more than half of South Korea’s content industry exports together while the shares of North America and Europe are 13.3 percent and 10.9 percent, respectively. Other regions, including the Middle East, account for only 5.8 percent.

To expand the markets, the government said it will try to increase opportunities for the exposure of Korean cultural products in other countries such as by hosting a Korean content expo in the United States and Britain this year. (Yonhap)