[Today’s K-pop] NCT to launch 1st subunit album: report

(Credit: GQ Korea)



Eighteen-member NCT is preparing to roll out the first album of its subunit consisting of members Doyoung, Jaehyun and Jungwoo, according to a local media report on Thursday. Eighteen-member NCT is preparing to roll out the first album of its subunit consisting of members Doyoung, Jaehyun and Jungwoo, according to a local media report on Thursday. The subunit is set to debut in the first half of this year, it added. Label SM Entertainment confirmed the news following the report. The three members performed their song, “Can’t We Go Back,” for the first time at NCT127’s standalone concert held in Seoul in October last year, raising expectations for their activities as a trio. They also covered a series of Christmas carols, including “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas,” together last year. Separately, NCT127, a nine-member subunit of NCT, recently wrapped up promoting “Ay-Yo,” a repackaging of the group's fourth studio album, “Two Baddies.” The two albums sold over 3.2 million copies combined as of last month. BTS’ RM to collaborate with Sesoneon frontwoman

(Credit: Magic Strawberry Sound)

RM of BTS has joined hands with Hwang Soyoon, frontwoman of band Sesoneon, said Hwang’s agency, Magic Strawberry Sound, on Thursday. He will be the featured artist for “Smoke Sprite,” the focus track of her second solo full-length album. He co-wrote the lyrics and melody with her as well. Hwang dropped two tracks -- “Bad” and “Love” -- in advance last month, as part of her solo project, “So! YoOn!” LP “Episode 1: Love” will be fully unveiled on March 14. In the meantime, the BTS leader reiterated that he will continue to pursue his music career both as a member of the super band and as a solo musician, in an interview with Spanish Vogue. “I’m not thinking about abandoning BTS. Absolutely not,” he said. But, “I don’t want to lose the opportunity to do both … If I manage to have both projects, I think this can be legendary in the long term.” Mamamoo’s Solar, Moonbyul to return as unit

(Credit: RBW Entertainment)

Solar and Moonbyul of Mamamoo will drop their first single as a duo on March 29, their agency, RBW Entertainment, announced on Thursday. Single “Act 1, Scene 1” comes about seven months since their digital single, “Better,” which introduced the group’s first subunit, Mamamoo+. The title of the upcoming album expresses that it will be a new beginning for the pair. Last month, the quartet wrapped up the Asian leg of its first international tour, My Con, a wordplay on the title of its 12th EP, “Mic On.” The EP marked the eighth anniversary of their debut. Main track “Illella” and follow-up track “1,2,3 Eoi!” topped the iTunes top songs chart in 17 regions combined. The group has toured nine cities in Asia for 15 concerts and will visit North America soon. Golden Child’s Y to release 1st solo album

(Credit: Woollim Entertainment)