Turkey promotes leather industry in Korea

The Turkish Embassy in Seoul held a two-day event this week to promote the country's leather industry, which boasts a competitive edge in terms of both price and quality, it said Thursday.

At the event, 24 Turkish companies promoted their goods in hopes of building partnerships with Korean buyers, it added.

The event, which kicked off Monday, was supported by Turkish Ministry of Trade and the Istanbul Leather and Leather Products Exporters Association (IDMIB).

Turkish Ambassador to Korea Murat Tamer, the Turkish Embassy’s Commercial Counselor Ayse Ferdag Tekin, IDMIB Vice President Oguz Inner and IDMIB Treasurer Ismail Turgut attended the event.

The market has been under pressure due to the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic, the Russian invasion to Ukraine and inflation. But Turkey is still capable of producing high-quality leather at lower costs, IDMIB Vice President Inner said.

It was the first Turkish leather promotion event that took place in Korea, according to Tekin, the embassy's commercial counselor in Seoul.

The embassy will play a role connecting other Turkish industries with Korea, she added, stressing Turkey’s growing focus on economic relations with Korea.

Separately, Tekin also thanked Koreans and Korean companies for offering humanitarian aid and support to quake-hit victims in Turkey.