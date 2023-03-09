 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

Turkey promotes leather industry in Korea

By Sanjay Kumar
Published : Mar 9, 2023 - 17:56       Updated : Mar 9, 2023 - 17:58
Turkish ambassador to Korea Murat Tamer(third from left), Turkish embassy’s commercial counselor Ayse Ferdag Tekin(fifth from left), IDMIB Vice President Oguz Inner(second from left), and IDMIB Treasurer Ismail Turgut pose for a group photo promoting the Turkish leather industry at the Westin Chosun Hotel in Seoul from March 6–7.
Turkish ambassador to Korea Murat Tamer(third from left), Turkish embassy’s commercial counselor Ayse Ferdag Tekin(fifth from left), IDMIB Vice President Oguz Inner(second from left), and IDMIB Treasurer Ismail Turgut pose for a group photo promoting the Turkish leather industry at the Westin Chosun Hotel in Seoul from March 6–7.

The Turkish Embassy in Seoul held a two-day event this week to promote the country's leather industry, which boasts a competitive edge in terms of both price and quality, it said Thursday.

At the event, 24 Turkish companies promoted their goods in hopes of building partnerships with Korean buyers, it added.

The event, which kicked off Monday, was supported by Turkish Ministry of Trade and the Istanbul Leather and Leather Products Exporters Association (IDMIB).

Turkish Ambassador to Korea Murat Tamer, the Turkish Embassy’s Commercial Counselor Ayse Ferdag Tekin, IDMIB Vice President Oguz Inner and IDMIB Treasurer Ismail Turgut attended the event.

The market has been under pressure due to the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic, the Russian invasion to Ukraine and inflation. But Turkey is still capable of producing high-quality leather at lower costs, IDMIB Vice President Inner said.

It was the first Turkish leather promotion event that took place in Korea, according to Tekin, the embassy's commercial counselor in Seoul.

The embassy will play a role connecting other Turkish industries with Korea, she added, stressing Turkey’s growing focus on economic relations with Korea.

Separately, Tekin also thanked Koreans and Korean companies for offering humanitarian aid and support to quake-hit victims in Turkey.



By Sanjay Kumar (sanjaykumar@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114